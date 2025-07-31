Yankees Open 2025 Season at Home Against Brewers

BRONX, New York — The 2025 Major League Baseball regular season begins for the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 27, as they host the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. The game is set to start at 3:05 p.m. ET.

This season follows an interesting offseason for the Yankees, who finished as runners-up in the 2024 World Series. The team lost superstar player Juan Soto to a record $765 million, 15-year deal with the San Diego Padres, yet the Yankees remain a formidable force.

Returning to the field are key players like 2024 home run leader Aaron Judge and reigning American League MVP. The roster also includes Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, and Giancarlo Stanton. Significant offseason acquisitions include Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs and closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fans can follow the Yankees primarily on YES Network, which holds broadcasting rights for over 100 games this season. Additional games will also air on networks such as FOX, ESPN, TBS, and MLB Network.

Last season ended dramatically for the Yankees after they reached the World Series, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in just five games. The Yankees finished the 2024 regular season with a record of 94-68, solidifying their spot as American League champions.

As the Yankees gear up for the 2025 season, they will play a total of 162 games, culminating in a showdown with the Baltimore Orioles on September 28. Tickets for games and further details can be found on the team’s official website.