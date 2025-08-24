Yankees’ Oswald Peraza Faces Pressure After Trade to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In the final days of his time with the New York Yankees, Oswald Peraza was confronted by a reporter about his performance following a tough loss on Aug. 18, 2025. The journalist asked how disappointing it was that Peraza had not capitalized on his opportunity, especially with reports suggesting the Yankees were looking for his replacement.

Peraza, 25, once a highly regarded infield prospect, faced the scrutiny with composure. Just 10 days before the trade deadline, it seemed inevitable that his time in New York was coming to an end. He acknowledged the pressure of wearing the Yankees’ uniform but stated he focuses on what he can control in his game.

Days later, just before the MLB trade deadline, Peraza was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a Dominican prospect and $73,766 in international bonus pool money. He reflected on the pressure of playing in New York during an interview with The Athletic at Angel Stadium, noting the weight that comes with the Yankees’ uniform.

Peraza’s performance with the Yankees was underwhelming. He had a batting average of only .190 and an OPS of .542 over 145 games spanning four seasons. Once ranked as the No. 76 prospect in Keith Law’s Top 100 and the third best in the Yankees’ system, Peraza’s offensive struggles raised concerns about his future.

“It all comes down to opportunity,” Peraza explained, attributing his struggles to limited playing time. He mentioned that regular play in the minors had helped him develop confidence in facing pitchers.

In New York, Peraza mostly served as a defensive replacement, with sporadic starting chances. His batting averages during those opportunities were disappointing; he hit just 3 for 25 in one stretch and 3 for 27 in another. Since joining the Angels, he has started just one game, appearing in only eight plate appearances.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery acknowledged Peraza’s potential, indicating he might still have a future as an everyday player. Montgomery emphasized that Peraza, still young, has the ability to capitalize on a change of scenery.

Peraza has the tools to succeed, showing impressive speed and defense, but needs to improve his offensive game, particularly with off-speed pitches. He realizes that consistent playing time is crucial for him to showcase his capabilities.

Reflecting on his trade, Peraza expressed mixed feelings about leaving the Yankees, the franchise that initially brought him to the majors. “I’m learning…I’m turning the page,” he said. However, time is running out for him to prove his worth in the big leagues. He has no remaining minor-league options and must either solidify his role with the Angels or risk being designated for assignment.

“I know the ballplayer that I am,” he affirmed, confident that with enough chances, he will showcase his abilities and improve his stats.