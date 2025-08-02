Yankees Overcome Rays 7-4 Amid Rain Delay

BRONX, New York — Giancarlo Stanton blasted a two-run home run and Ben Rice hit a three-run shot as the New York Yankees topped the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Thursday afternoon. This game was complicated by a rain delay that lasted nearly three hours.

The Yankees opened the scoring early, with Stanton hitting his eighth home run of the season in the first inning, giving New York a 3-0 lead. Rice followed in the second inning with a long home run into the bullpen, extending the lead to 6-0 against Rays starter Ryan Pepiot.

The rain began to fall in the fourth inning, which stopped play after Yankees player Jasson Dominguez walked. The delay lasted two hours and 45 minutes before play resumed.

New York’s Marcus Stroman allowed four runs and six hits over five innings, but it was Yerry de Los Santos who stood out in relief, striking out five batters in three perfect innings. Jonathan Loáisiga secured his first save since 2022 after retiring three batters quickly.

The Rays finally got on the board in the fourth inning with four runs, highlighted by an RBI single from All-Star Jonathan Aranda. They also saw injuries to key players, including Yandy Diaz, who left the game after being hit by a pitch.

Overall, the Yankees secured their fourth win in five games as they gear up for a series against the Miami Marlins, while the struggling Rays fell to their third consecutive loss.

New York will send Carlos Rodón to the mound for the upcoming series, presenting another challenge for the struggling Tampa Bay team.