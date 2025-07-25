Yankees and Phillies Face Off in Key MLB Matchup

New York City, NY – The Philadelphia Phillies (58-44) are set to face the New York Yankees (56-46) on Friday, July 25, with both teams looking to boost their playoff chances. Taijuan Walker will pitch for the Phillies, while Will Warren takes the mound for the Yankees.

The Phillies recently completed a six-game homestand where they lost two out of three to the Los Angeles Angels but managed to win two out of three against the Boston Red Sox. Kyle Schwarber, the All-Star player for the Phillies, has impressed with four home runs since the All-Star Break.

The Yankees, meanwhile, return home following a mixed six-game road trip in which they won two out of three games against Atlanta but then lost two out of three in Toronto. Aaron Judge struggled notably during the Toronto series, batting only 1-for-10.

This matchup promises to be competitive, with both teams aiming to improve their positions in the standings. In addition to the game preview, betting insights, and predictions, fans can find relevant team stats and player news on NBC Sports.

For those interested in betting, please remember to bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.