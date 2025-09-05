Yankees Prevail Over Astros in Thrilling 8-4 Victory

HOUSTON — The New York Yankees claimed an exciting 8-4 victory over the Houston Astros Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, securing their first series win against a team with a winning record since July.

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodón earned his 16th win, tying for the major league lead, while outfielder Trent Grisham hit his 30th home run of the season, marking the 100th of his career. The Yankees improved their record to 78-62 and moved ahead of the Red Sox in the American League wild card race.

The game saw its share of drama. The Yankees led 4-1 entering the sixth when a controversial call by umpire Brian Walsh allowed Houston’s Jose Altuve to reach base. Walsh ruled that third baseman Ryan McMahon dropped a catch, allowing the Astros to score two runs and close the gap.

McMahon, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, answered the challenge with an RBI single in the eighth inning, while Grisham’s three-run homer shocked the crowd of 35,018 and put the Yankees ahead 8-3.

In the ninth inning, relief pitcher David Bednar faced a tense situation with the tying run at the plate, but he managed to strike out both Carlos Correa and Christian Walker to seal the win.

The Yankees will head back to New York for a pivotal series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently lead the AL East by three games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game in the fourth inning with knee contusions, but the team described his injury as precautionary.