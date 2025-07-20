Yankees Promote Top Prospect Rafael Flores to Triple-A

ATLANTA — The New York Yankees announced the promotion of catcher Rafael Flores from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. The move comes as Flores, regarded as the eighth-best player in the Yankees’ farm system, has delivered impressive numbers over the past season.

Flores, 24, had a strong performance prior to his call-up, hitting .287 with a .346 on-base percentage and a .496 slugging percentage. He recorded 23 doubles, 15 home runs, and 56 RBIs across 87 games. His power at the plate stood out during spring training, where he was invited as a first-time participant.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Flores, emphasizing his “power” and “presence.” He expressed admiration for Flores’s love of baseball and his eagerness to engage with the game’s intricacies. Boone mentioned, “I think he’s got a chance to be a really good one.”

Although Flores shows promise, the Yankees already have three established catchers—Austin Wells, J.C. Escarra, and Ben Rice—on their active roster. With the trade deadline approaching, there is speculation that other MLB teams may inquire about Flores given the Yankees’ strong track record in developing catchers.

Alongside Flores’s promotion, Spencer Jones, a highly regarded prospect, is also making waves in the Yankees’ minor league system. Jones, selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, had a rough debut but has rebounded substantially this season. After setting a minor league record with 200 strikeouts last year, he returned to Double-A and now boasts a .274 batting average with 16 homers and 32 RBIs in 49 games, prompting his recent promotion to Triple-A as well.

Jones has begun his time with the RailRiders impressively, batting .362 with 15 RBIs in his first 14 games. Boone noted the positive adjustments Jones has made to his swing as a taller player and expressed excitement about his progress.

The Yankees are also addressing minor injuries within their squad. Pitcher Cam Schlittler, dealing with minor inflammation, is expected to start on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, while another pitcher is slated for a bullpen session on Sunday.

Ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Braves, the Yankees designated Rico Garcia for assignment but promoted Allan Winans to their roster. Garcia struggled in his debut, while Yerry de los Santos began a rehab assignment after experiencing right elbow discomfort. This busy week for the Yankees showcases ongoing adjustments and the development of their rising young talent.