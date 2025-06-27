Yankees’ Prospects Shine Amid Uncertainty for Stroman’s Return

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Raul Domínguez is optimistic about the future of the New York Yankees as he manages the Double-A Somerset Patriots. On a scorching day, with temperatures reaching 94 degrees, Domínguez relaxed in the dugout and evaluated the performances of several Yankees prospects.

Center fielder Spencer Jones has recently blossomed, hitting .432 over his last 12 games, including six home runs and 12 RBIs. After a rough start to the season, Jones has improved his strikeout rate from 44.4 percent to 29.5 percent. “Yeah, we can see that improve,” Domínguez said. “The goal is just to see Spencer Jones stay consistent.”

Jones’s recent success has been attributed to a wider batting stance and better swing decisions. “I think he’s comfortable with his new swing,” Domínguez noted. The player, who missed part of May with an injury, is batting .271 with 16 home runs and a .989 OPS in 48 games this season.

Another promising prospect is George Lombard Jr., who has started to show leadership qualities since his promotion. Entering Thursday, the 20-year-old shortstop had a .265 batting average with an .890 OPS in his last nine games. “Not everybody can be George Lombard,” Domínguez said, praising his ability to share information about opponents with teammates after his at-bats.

Second baseman Roc Riggio has also caught Domínguez’s attention, especially after a pair of home runs on June 8. “When he hits a homer, it reminds me of Brett Gardner,” he said, highlighting Riggio’s competitive nature. Riggio is hitting .257 with 14 homers this season.

Catcher Rafael Flores, the Yankees’ No. 13 prospect, has made strides in his defensive game while learning from former Yankee Jose Trevino. “He seems like he’s learning a lot from the big-league guys,” Domínguez explained. Flores boasts a .282 batting average with 12 home runs this season.

Meanwhile, the Yankees face a decision about pitcher Marcus Stroman, who struggled during his latest rehab start. After allowing 10 hits and five runs in just 3.2 innings, concerns about his command have intensified. With Ryan Yarbrough sidelined, the Yankees must decide if they will activate Stroman for his next start against the Athletics.

“It’s a conversation to see where we’re at,” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said, discussing the uncertainty around Stroman’s role. Allan Winans and other options are being evaluated as potential replacements in the rotation.

As the Yankees contemplate their pitching choices, some prospects like Cam Schlittler are making names for themselves. With impressive outings at Triple-A, Schlittler’s future looks bright, though he is not yet on the 40-man roster.

If Stroman continues to struggle, the Yankees may have to consider designating him for assignment, especially given his declining performance metrics. Meanwhile, the organization looks to the promising talent in the minors to support its future plans.