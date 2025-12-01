Yankees Pursue Bellinger, Red Sox Eye Offensive Boost

New York, NY — As the MLB offseason approaches, the New York Yankees are reportedly targeting outfielder Cody Bellinger as a top option for bolstering their lineup. The Yankees, who are looking to improve their roster ahead of the 2026 season, see Bellinger as a primary target while keeping Kyle Tucker as a potential backup plan, according to sources.

Bellinger had a solid performance last season, playing a significant role for New York as they approached vital games late in the year. This versatility in the outfield makes him a particularly attractive option, as he could fill multiple positions depending on the team’s needs. Reports suggest that while Tucker boasts impressive statistics, acquiring Bellinger might come with a lower financial commitment, allowing more flexibility for the Yankees.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are also in the mix, focusing on revamping their offense which finished 15th in home runs last season. They are interested in adding significant power to their batting lineup and have shown interest in multiple players, including some free agents who hit well in 2025.

Among those on the Red Sox’s radar are slugger Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, both right-handed hitters that could bring balance to the predominantly left-handed lineup. Club rumors suggest that the team could pursue two complementary hitters to support their offensive strategy.

Furthermore, the Milwaukee Brewers are considering a contract extension for pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. Currently, negotiations have not made substantial progress, as the 2025 season did not present an immediate urgency for the Brewers in retaining him. Misiorowski, still under team control until 2032, may benefit from an early extension that could offer financial advantages for the small-market team.

The upcoming Winter Meetings in Orlando, set for early December, are expected to intensify the trade and free-agent activity across MLB. Teams are anticipated to make multiple moves during this busy period as they seek to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.