Yankees Rally Past Mariners in Thrilling 10-Inning Victory

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six games by defeating the Seattle Mariners 6-5 in a dramatic 10-inning game on Thursday night.

Anthony Volpe scored the tiebreaking run after Aaron Judge hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th inning. The Yankees had been held hitless for seven innings by Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo before rallying late in the game.

Judge, who had three hits, lifted a fly ball to center field that sent Volpe home following a walk by Trent Grisham. Julio Rodriguez’s throw missed the mark, allowing Volpe to score with ease.

Earlier in the game, Seattle had built a strong lead with a five-run advantage, thanks to a three-run homer from Jorge Polanco in the seventh inning. However, the Yankees mounted a comeback, starting with a two-run homer from Giancarlo Stanton in the eighth.

Woo was impressive in his outing, throwing 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs, and finishing with five strikeouts. The loss was tough for the Mariners, who saw their lead vanish in the later innings.

Despite a valiant effort by Seattle’s bullpen, which included a perfect top of the 10th from Devin Williams, the Yankees capitalized when it mattered the most.

The Yankees’ victory demonstrated both their resilience and their capability to come back from a seemingly insurmountable deficit, making for an exciting game for the home crowd.