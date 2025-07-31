Yankees-Rays Game Delayed Amid Heavy Rain at Yankee Stadium

BRONX, New York — The New York Yankees‘ game against the Tampa Bay Rays was delayed due to rain on Thursday afternoon. The contest was halted in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Yankees leading 7-4, making it an official game.

Initially, play was stopped after the Yankees surged to a 7-0 lead, highlighted by home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice. Stanton hit a two-run shot in the first, marking his eighth homer in 20 games. Rice then followed up with a three-run blast in the second inning.

Tampa Bay responded in the fourth inning, scoring four runs against Yankees starter Marcus Stroman. The Rays managed to cut the deficit to 7-4, but the game’s momentum shifted once steady rain began just after the fifth inning commenced.

During the rain delay, the grounds crew quickly rolled out the tarp while fans rushed for cover. Three Rays players exited the game due to injuries: Chandler Simpson (hand), Yandy Diaz (forearm), and Jonathan Aranda (wrist). This left Tampa Bay with only one player remaining on the bench.

As of 3:17 p.m., rain continued to fall at Yankee Stadium, and no updates were provided about when the game might resume. Fans expressed hope that the game would continue, as this was the last matchup of the season between the two clubs.

MLB rules state that umpires cannot suspend play until 30 minutes after it has been halted, so the situation remains uncertain. Yankees fans are also keenly aware that the trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET, adding to the day’s tension.

For the latest updates on the situation and further details about the game, fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Yankees’ official channels.