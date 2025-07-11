Sports
Yankees Recall Clayton Beeter Amid Injury Concerns
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees have recalled right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team announced before their game on July 8, 2025.
The move comes after the Yankees placed RHP Mark Leiter Jr. on the 15-day injured list due to a left fibular head stress fracture, retroactive to July 7. Beeter is expected to fill the roster spot left vacant by Leiter.
Beeter has had a rocky start with the Yankees this season, allowing three earned runs in his only appearance. However, he has performed well in Triple-A, boasting a 2.14 ERA over 19 outings, indicating he may have the potential to contribute positively to the team.
In his recent outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, Beeter pitched 1 2/3 innings, during which he allowed three earned runs and issued two walks. Despite these struggles at the major league level, the Yankees are hopeful that he can improve with more opportunities.
Beeter’s recall is part of the Yankees’ ongoing efforts to address their pitching depth as they navigate the challenges of the season.
