Sports
Yankees Release All-Star Pitcher Marcus Stroman Amid Roster Overhaul
New York, NY — The New York Yankees have officially released veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman on Friday, making a surprising move just one day after the trade deadline.
Stroman, 34, was in the second year of a two-year, $37 million contract when he lost his spot on the roster after the team added Jake Bird, Camilo Doval, and Jose Caballero to the active lineup. At the time of his release, Stroman held a record of 3-2 and a 6.23 ERA in nine starts this season.
In his final appearance for the Yankees on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, Stroman did not factor into the decision after allowing six hits and four runs over five innings in a game the Yankees won 7-4.
Despite showing flashes of reliability in recent seasons, Stroman struggled this year, missing part of the season due to inflammation in his left knee. Over the last two years with the Yankees, he has posted a 4.69 ERA across 193.2 innings, marking the highest ERA of his career with a single team.
Before this current season, Stroman was an All-Star with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, finishing with a 3.95 ERA over 136.2 innings. His most notable campaign occurred in 2021, where he led the Major Leagues with 33 starts and maintained a strong 3.02 ERA for the New York Mets.
Now that he is a free agent, analysts suggest that teams looking for starting pitching depth may take a chance on Stroman, who has a proven track record of dependability despite his recent struggles.
