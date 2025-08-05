Yankees Release Stroman as Roster Adjustments Continue

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees made significant changes to their roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline, culminating in the release of veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman on August 1, 2025. This decision follows the team’s recent acquisition of three new relievers and the need to create room on their 26-man roster.

Stroman, who was signed to a two-year, $37 million deal during the 2024 offseason, struggled to find his form during his time in New York. After experiencing a knee injury this season, he was unable to meet the expectations set by Yankees management. Over 193 2/3 innings across two seasons, he posted a 4.69 ERA, with hopes of a vesting option for 2026 dashed due to his incomplete innings.

In a series of moves leading up to the trade deadline, the Yankees optioned fellow relievers Ian Hamilton and Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and brought in Camilo Doval, David Bednar, and Jake Bird to strengthen their bullpen. The team’s management expressed confidence in rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler, who is expected to gain more responsibility in the rotation.

Stroman’s performance has been disappointing, particularly this season where he recorded a 6.23 ERA in nine starts, contributing to the Yankees’ struggles on the mound. Yankees manager Aaron Boone previously emphasized the need for Stroman to command his pitches effectively, stating, “He’s gotta command it.”

Despite Stroman’s potential, the team’s focus has shifted towards younger arms as they look to bolster their chances for the rest of the season. The Yankees now find themselves at a crucial juncture, as their recent record of 25-30 since June has placed them in a competitive Wild Card race. The front office’s decision to move on from Stroman reflects their commitment to improving team performance and maintaining playoff aspirations.

With the release of Stroman, the Yankees are set to embrace new pitching talents as they navigate the remainder of the season and aim to reclaim competitive stature in the American League.