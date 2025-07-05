Yankees Reliever Fernando Cruz Out with Injury After Strong Start

TORONTO — New York Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz is out for an undetermined period due to a high-grade oblique strain. The news was shared by Yankees manager Aaron Boone before Monday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cruz injured his oblique while warming up with a medicine ball in the weight room on Sunday before a game against the Athletics. His injury means he will be sidelined through at least the All-Star break, as no timetable for his return has been provided.

This marks the second time Cruz has been placed on the injured list this season. He previously missed over two weeks in May and early June due to right shoulder inflammation. Cruz’s injury adds to the challenges faced by the Yankees’ bullpen, which has also seen Luke Weaver, Jonathan Loáisiga, Jake Cousins, and Yerry De Los Santos miss time this season.

<p“Everyone’s going to deal with some attrition along the way,” Boone said. “We have a lot of capable people that hopefully will be able to step up in different situations. Hopefully, it’s not too long and we get him back.”

Cruz, 35, has had a breakout season with the Yankees after being acquired in December from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. This season, Cruz has posted a 41.2 percent strikeout rate and a 3.00 ERA, tying for the team lead in fWAR among relievers.

To fill Cruz’s spot, the Yankees signed right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to a major-league contract. Alexander was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Hartlieb boasted a 3.34 ERA over 35 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will provide valuable depth during Cruz’s absence.

<p“I really liked him in spring,” Boone said. “He’s throwing the ball well and is obviously a guy that has gone over two innings a few times.”

With Cruz out, Mark Leiter Jr. is expected to assume a more significant role in the bullpen. Leiter has demonstrated a high strikeout rate and may become Boone’s go-to option in high-pressure situations.

<p“Hopefully we can get him back just a little fresher for the rest of the way,” Boone added, reflecting on Cruz's impact as a key reliever for the Yankees.