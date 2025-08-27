Yankees Seek Consistency from Struggling Shortstop Anthony Volpe

NEW YORK — James Rowson, hitting coach for the New York Yankees, addressed the struggles of shortstop Anthony Volpe during a recent press conference. Volpe, who debuted in 2023, has faced challenges finding consistency at the plate after three seasons in the majors.

Rowson explained that the team believes achieving offensive consistency is Volpe’s next step for growth. The team’s uncertainty over Volpe’s performance mirrors an electrocardiogram, fluctuating without a clear reason. “It’s hard to say why it hasn’t been there because I can tell you that it hasn’t been for a lack of the way he gets after it,” Rowson said.

In an unusual move, Volpe did not start back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Volpe would return to the lineup against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, framing the two days off as a much-needed “reset” for the young player.

As of now, Volpe holds the lowest offensive rating among major leaguers with over 1,500 plate appearances, sporting an 85 wRC+. His performance has suffered as his once-stellar defensive skills have deteriorated, further impacting his value to the team. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Volpe’s teammate, noted his resilience amid the pressure of playing in New York. “He’s handling it like a grown man,” Chisholm said.

Volpe’s minor league record showed great promise with an .881 OPS, leading the Yankees to believe he would thrive in the majors. However, his swing has fluctuated between power and contact approaches, resulting in inconsistent performances. “It’s just a matter of holding on to it,” Rowson added regarding Volpe’s development.

Boone suggested that fans expect Volpe to be a certain type of hitter because of his speed, but he emphasized that productive players come in various forms. The Yankees’ recent acquisition, José Caballero, has filled in at shortstop effectively, yet the team remains committed to Volpe for the long run. “I’m truly not concerned in terms of whether or not Anthony Volpe is going to be a productive major-league hitter,” Rowson stated confidently.

Despite the myriad challenges, the Yankees hold on to hope that Volpe will soon rediscover his offensive prowess.