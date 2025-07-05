Sports
Yankees Sign Jeimer Candelario to Minor League Deal
SCRANTON, Pa. – The New York Yankees have signed former Cincinnati Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario to a minor league deal, the team announced on Monday. Candelario, 31, was released by the Reds in June after struggling at the plate this season.
During his time with Cincinnati, Candelario hit just .113 with two home runs over 22 games. He spent time on the injured list due to a lumbar spine strain in April, which limited his performance. After recovery, he made a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, where he posted a .211 batting average over 15 games.
The Reds had originally signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract in December 2023, but his poor performance led to his designation for assignment on June 23. Following his release on June 29, the Yankees moved quickly to secure him.
Before joining the Reds, Candelario played for the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers. He had a season with the Washington Nationals in 2023 that showed promise, posting a .764 OPS. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated power potential with 110 home runs in 880 games.
The Yankees have assigned Candelario to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in hopes of reigniting his career and potentially adding him to their big league roster. “We’re looking for him to find his swing again,” said a source within the Yankees organization.
