Sports
Yankees’ Slump Continues After Loss to Blue Jays
Toronto, Ontario, CAN – The New York Yankees have officially fallen out of first place in the AL East, dropping three consecutive games to the Toronto Blue Jays. Both teams now share a record of 48-38 following Sunday’s defeat.
Many of the Yankees’ issues in June have stemmed from a shifting infield lineup, which has left them struggling to find stability. After Wednesday’s 11-9 loss to the Blue Jays, manager Aaron Boone was asked about possibly moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base and DJ LeMahieu back to third base, a swap that many fans are advocating for.
“We’ll talk through all that stuff,” Boone responded, a notable departure from his usual deflection of such questions, noted by SNY insider Jack Curry in his post-game analysis.
The Yankees’ infield has struggled defensively, despite Chisholm Jr.’s recent return from injury and his success at the plate. “He has the athleticism and the instinct to play third base, but he is significantly more comfortable at second,” said Curry, referencing Chisholm’s previous Gold Glove caliber performance.
Starter Will Warren faced difficulties during the game, yielding eight runs in just four innings, with seven of those runs coming in a disastrous first inning, including two home runs hit by Blue Jays outfielders Addison Barger and Savis Schneider.
The Yankees seemed to rally in the fifth inning when Giancarlo Stanton hit his first home run of the season, following a prolonged absence due to tennis elbow. However, the team’s optimism was short-lived as the pitching rotation struggled again, with Devin Williams allowing two runs late in the game.
Williams has had a challenging season and was recently reinstated as closer following an injury to Luke Weaver. The Yankees must act before the trade deadline on July 31, as their bullpen performance, alongside their infield situation, requires immediate improvement.
