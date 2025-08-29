Yankees Snap Losing Streak with 7-2 Victory Over Red Sox

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees broke an eight-game losing streak against the Boston Red Sox with a decisive 7-2 victory on Sunday. The win marks their first triumph in the four-game series and provides a boost as they head into the final weeks of the season.

Trent Grisham kicked off the scoring with a leadoff home run to right field, giving the Yankees a swift 1-0 lead. Jazz Chisholm Jr. added to the offense with two home runs of his own, showcasing a powerful performance that overwhelmed Boston’s ace, Dustin May.

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón set the tone for the day, delivering a strong performance that saw the Yankees never trail in the game. Manager Aaron Boone expressed satisfaction with his team’s overall play, highlighting their strong defense and offensive execution. “It was good to see all that,” Boone said.

The win was crucial for the Yankees (70-60), who are in a tight race with the Red Sox (71-60) for playoff positioning. With the Toronto Blue Jays leading the American League East, the focus shifts to claiming a wild-card spot as the regular season approaches its end.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon, who recently joined the Yankees, reflected on the ups and downs of playing in New York. “It’s baseball; stuff like that’s gonna happen,” said McMahon. “But we showed up ready today.”

The Yankees lead the majors in home runs and are second in runs per game, proving their capability in slugfests despite previous struggles. McMahon emphasized that solid defense will be critical moving forward: “If we take care of the ball, we’re always going to have a chance.”

This game also saw Anthony Volpe shift to shortstop, signaling the team’s confidence in their young player despite his recent challenges. Boone praised Volpe’s mental toughness and readiness for the pressures of New York City.

The Yankees now face a favorable schedule with seven upcoming games against the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox, teams they aim to dominate to bolster their playoff chances.

“We played a good, clean game tonight,” McMahon concluded, indicating that performances like Sunday’s are vital as the Yankees push for October baseball.