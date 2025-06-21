Yankees Strengthen Roster with Brubaker and Stanton’s Return

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees announced on Tuesday that they have returned right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker from his rehab assignment, following a tough 11-inning loss to the Los Angeles Angels the night before. Brubaker, who had been sidelined due to rib injuries, posted a 2.95 ERA over six appearances in the minors.

The 31-year-old was present at Yankee Stadium and is nearing a potential activation from the 60-day injured list, as stated by manager Aaron Boone. However, no formal decision has been made whether to add Brubaker to the 26-man roster or designate him for assignment, as he has no options left in the minor leagues.

Brubaker underwent Tommy John surgery while with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 and was traded to the Yankees in March 2024. He faced setbacks during last year’s rehab and broke three ribs during spring training this year. With a career 4.99 ERA from 2020 to 2022, Brubaker hopes to make a strong return.

Adding to the Yankees’ depth, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was activated from the injured list Monday night. He had missed the entire 2025 season due to tennis elbow in both arms. Stanton’s return is much anticipated as the Yankees already lead the league in home runs and boast the second-best offense by wRC+.

Stanton, who indicated he felt significant pain while swinging earlier, participated in a rehab assignment last week and is prepared to contribute immediately. Boone will face challenges in managing the batting order, especially with several players performing well.

Utilityman Pablo Reyes was designated for assignment to make room for Stanton. Boone now has to determine how to fit Stanton into a roster that includes several above-average hitters. As the designated hitter, Stanton’s return limits positional flexibility, leading to decisions on playing time for stars like Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

The Yankees have several players with strong offensive metrics but must navigate who to include in the lineup daily. Boone mentioned Rice’s potential role as a backup catcher to keep his bat in the game.

Meanwhile, the return of reliever Luke Weaver is also on the horizon. Boone indicated that following a successful live batting practice session, Weaver may skip a minor league rehab stint after his left hamstring injury.

Weaver expressed optimism about his recovery, noting he felt great following his session. He has been an integral part of the bullpen, recording a 1.05 ERA in 24 appearances previous to his injury. The Yankees look forward to having both Brubaker and Weaver back to strengthen their squad as the season progresses.