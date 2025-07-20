Sports
Yankees Struggle After All-Star Break in Loss to Atlanta
New York, NY — The New York Yankees returned from the All-Star break lacking energy and focus, suffering a 7–3 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on July 18, 2025. The game’s lackluster performance raised questions about the team’s lineup strategy.
Manager Aaron Boone has been using Trent Grisham as the leadoff hitter, despite evidence suggesting a stronger option is available. Jasson Dominguez, who has performed well in limited opportunities, is seen by many as a better fit for the role.
Grisham’s overall season statistics stand at .252 batting average, .357 on-base percentage, and .463 slugging percentage, which translate to an .820 OPS. However, when batting leadoff, his numbers drop significantly to .201/.327/.389, indicating a decline in consistency crucial for setting the tone of an inning.
Experts believe that Grisham might thrive lower in the batting order, where he can utilize his power without the pressure of leading off. Meanwhile, Dominguez has impressed when given the opportunity at the top of the lineup, boasting a .357/.419/.607 batting line, leading to a 1.026 OPS—the highest on the team for that position.
Dominguez’s recent stretches have showcased his ability to make loud contact, demonstrating sharp plate discipline and an approach that belies his age. He effectively puts pressure on pitchers from the first pitch, allowing star hitter Aaron Judge better chances to see strikes.
Boone’s desire to maintain lineup stability is understandable, but the urgency for improved offensive production is becoming clear. Dominguez’s ability to get on base and create scoring opportunities has become increasingly vital to the Yankees’ strategy, especially during a time when consistency has been elusive.
With the postseason approaching, Boone may need to reconsider his strategy and let current performance dictate player positions. The Yankees need to leverage Dominguez’s current hitting prowess to spark a turnaround in their offense.
