Sports
Yankees Struggle in Bullpen Game Against Braves, Marking Disappointing Return
ATLANTA — The New York Yankees returned from the All-Star break facing the Atlanta Braves in a bullpen game Friday night, reflecting turmoil in their pitching rotation. The Yankees lost 7-3, continuing their struggles as they transitioned to the second half of the season.
With pitchers Max Fried and Cam Schlittler sidelined due to injuries, the Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone opted for reliever Ian Hamilton to start instead. Fried, originally slated to pitch against his former team, was recovering from a finger blister, while Schlittler was unable to play due to upper-arm soreness.
“Hoping that with Cam and Max, it’s just short-term things where we move them in the rotation and hopefully fine moving forward,” Boone said before the game. This shift put pressure on Hamilton, who struggled early in the game, allowing three runs in the first inning.
“Should have showed up for the team today a little bit better,” Hamilton admitted. “I wasn’t getting the ball past people,” he added, as four relievers were tasked with covering the game, contributing to an overworked bullpen.
The Yankees’ batting lineup, despite some late-game offensive efforts, could not overcome the early deficit. A missed opportunity in the third inning, when outfielder Jorbit Vivas was tagged out while trying to advance to third base, highlighted their ongoing issues with baserunning.
“That’s my mistake,” Vivas said, acknowledging his misstep after a notable throw from Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. prevented a key scoring chance. The Braves capitalized, pushing their lead to 7-0 after a three-run homer from Ozzie Albies.
Even with a two-run double from Giancarlo Stanton and an RBI single from Cody Bellinger, the Yankees fell short. Manager Boone noted their struggle against Braves’ starting pitcher Spencer Strider, stating there were some quality at-bats, but ultimately the team could not recover from the hole they had dug.
As they look ahead to their series against the Blue Jays next week, the team hopes to have their pitchers back in shape. Fried expressed disappointment about missing his chance to pitch in Atlanta, saying, “Missing that opportunity was definitely frustrating, but we’ve got the rest of the season to worry about.”
With the loss, the Yankees remain three games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East, underscoring the need for improvement if they hope to remain competitive.
