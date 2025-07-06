Yankees Struggle with Errors in 12-6 Loss to Mets

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees suffered their second six-game losing streak in just three weeks with a 12-6 defeat against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday. The game drew a crowd of 41,401 fans, yet a crucial blunder occurred largely unnoticed.

During a routine play after the fourth inning, Yankees’ shortstop Anthony Volpe threw the ball towards right fielder Aaron Judge, who was not looking and was hit in the head. The impact knocked Judge’s sunglasses off and left a cut by his right eye, which required a bandage. Remarkably, he played on, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed initial concern over the incident.

The Yankees entered this series with high hopes, having held a three-game lead in the American League East on June 30. However, after Saturday’s loss to their crosstown rivals, they found themselves tied for second place, trailing the surging Toronto Blue Jays by three games. The team’s struggles have stemmed from both poor defense and a pitching staff that is feeling the pressure.

“It’s been a terrible week,” Boone remarked, noting that starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt likely needs season-ending Tommy John surgery.

On Saturday, the Mets capitalized on the Yankees’ defense, hitting three home runs, including a grand slam from Brandon Nimmo that pushed the Mets to a commanding lead. Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón acknowledged his own mistakes, allowing seven runs (six earned) over five innings.

The Yankees’ defense was faulted multiple times. Volpe’s throw that injured Judge was only one incident among several errors, including a significant misplay by left fielder Jasson Domínguez that resulted in a scoring opportunity for the Mets. Meanwhile, Rodón expressed frustration over the team’s inability to make routine plays.

Despite holding a commanding lead earlier in the season, the Yankees’ performance has rapidly declined. In their previous six-game losing streak, they scored only six runs and allowed 16. This time, they’ve scored 34 runs but given up 54 in just four games against the Blue Jays and two against the Mets.

“The offense is starting to swing the bat, but the pitching really struggled this week,” Boone said, emphasizing the need for his players to find their rhythm again.

Judge echoed these sentiments, noting, “It’s basics. Making routine plays routine. That’s what it comes down to.” As they look to break their losing streak, the Yankees face their toughest challenge yet, with hopes pinned on their ace, Max Fried, to deliver in the Sunday finale against the Mets.