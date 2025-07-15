Yankees’ Struggles Continue as Trade Deadline Approaches

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton faced tough questions after the New York Yankees suffered a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. With the All-Star break underway, Stanton, a quiet leader in the clubhouse, offered no easy answers on how the team could improve in the second half of the season.

“Like anything, you sit and make the adjustments for the second half and try to just improve and get better,” Stanton said after the game. However, his insight hinted at a deeper issue. “We could be crisper in all aspects,” he added, but he refrained from breaking down the team’s difficulties.

At 53-43, the Yankees are now 2.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays, a decline from their earlier seven-game lead in late May. General manager Brian Cashman recently expressed the need for a starting pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline. With Max Fried’s injury issues, the Yankees face a rotation dilemma.

The Yankees require more than just a starting pitcher; they are hunting for a strong arms to bolster a rotation that could soon be stretched thin. Last postseason, they relied on Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, both of whom will not play this year. The return of Luis Gil is expected in August, but the Yankees can’t risk any further injuries to Fried and Carlos Rodón without proper support.

Additionally, the bullpen hasn’t performed well. On Sunday, manager Aaron Boone had to use Ian Hamilton in a tight sixth inning situation, leading to a home run on his first pitch. The Yankees need two new relievers to ensure the team can maintain leads in critical moments.

Attempts to solidify the third base position have also been hampered. Oswald Peraza, recently promoted, has a troubling .456 OPS and cannot be relied upon consistently. The Yankees might seek a right-handed hitter such as Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, though competition for such players is likely fierce.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s recent move to third base complicates the team’s acquisition of a second baseman and raises questions about the future position of Volpe, who is hitting .214 this season. His defense has not improved; he ranks in the bottom percentile of fielding, a far cry from last year’s strong performance.

Despite the challenges, the Yankees appear determined to address their issues before the trade deadline. The pressure is on as they seek to regain their footing in the competitive American League.