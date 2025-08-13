Yankees Struggling: Playoff Chances in Jeopardy

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Yankees are facing a serious slump as they enter the final stretch of the 2025 MLB season. After starting the season strong with a 35-22 record, the Yankees have drastically dropped in performance, losing all four of their games in August and eight of their last 12. With a 5.65 ERA in July and a staggering 7.15 ERA in August, the pitching staff is struggling while the team’s playoff hopes hang in the balance.

Longtime baseball expert Ken Rosenthal voiced concern on a recent podcast, stating, “Could they be the odd team out come October in the American League? I believe they can be.” It’s become increasingly evident that the Yankees need to improve quickly if they want to secure a playoff spot.

The Yankees’ pitching woes are visible in their bloated ERA, contrasting with the offensive powerhouse they have maintained. In July, the Yankees scored the second-most runs in baseball, with standout performances from their hitters. Despite scoring 133 runs during that month, their pitching has not been enough to secure wins.

After leading the AL East by as many as eight games earlier in the season, the Yankees now find themselves struggling, and their playoff odds have dropped significantly. Now just 2.5 games ahead in the wild card standings, the team must regroup fast.

Despite the recent downturn, the Yankees still hold an 85.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to current forecasts. Still, experts caution that their position is far from secure.

As they prepare for a critical series against the rival Boston Red Sox, the Yankees must focus on solving their pitching problems and regaining their winning form.