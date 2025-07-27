Sports
Yankees Target Amed Rosario to Solve Third Base Woes
NEW YORK, NY – As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the New York Yankees are feeling the pressure to enhance their roster, particularly at third base. The current duo of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas has not performed adequately, leading to a struggling offense despite the health of star players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
Frustration is mounting among Yankees fans, who have watched a lineup with potent hitters become hampered by a weak spot at third. The Yankees have been actively exploring the trade market for solutions, and recently, Washington Nationals infielder Amed Rosario has emerged as a potential target.
Rosario may not be a household name, but his performance, especially against left-handed pitching, has drawn attention. MLB insider Jon Heyman commented, “Amed Rosario would be a good fit for the Yankees. He’s played a lot of third base this year.” Rosario boasts a lifetime .802 OPS versus lefties and has improved that to .845 in the current season.
In 2025, Rosario has hit .273/.315/.432 with a 109 wRC+ over 149 plate appearances. With a contract costing only $2 million for one year, he fits the Yankees’ desire for an inexpensive rental player. While his defense has been criticized, his offensive consistency, particularly against left-handed pitchers, could benefit a Yankees lineup that has leaned left-heavy this season.
Despite mediocre numbers against right-handers, Rosario’s ability to perform against lefties, with a wRC+ of 133, might be the boost the Yankees need. While names like Eugenio Suarez and Ryan McMahon have floated in trade rumors, Rosario represents a lower-risk option without the high price of prospects.
Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman may find Rosario to be the short-term solution needed for a key position. Adding Rosario could prevent further damage to the lineup this season. As the playoff race tightens, even a slight improvement in production could make a significant difference come October.
Although the Yankees are exploring various options, Rosario’s combination of affordability and experience makes him a compelling candidate as the trade deadline nears. He provides a potential fix to a nagging issue that has hindered the team throughout the season.
