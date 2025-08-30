Yankees Trample White Sox, Extend Winning Streak to Six Games

CHICAGO — Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and Carlos Rodón pitched six strong innings as the New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Friday night. This victory marked the Yankees’ sixth consecutive win and boosted their position in the American League East standings.

In addition to Grisham’s impressive homer, Anthony Volpe also made a significant contribution, hitting a two-run home run and driving in three runs overall. Yankees’ coach Aaron Boone expressed his satisfaction, saying, ‘Our offense capitalized on the scoring chances, and Rodón’s performance was solid.’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. added to the offense with two walks and two runs scored.

With this win, the Yankees improved their record to 75-60, moving into second place in the division, a half-game ahead of Boston and three games behind Toronto. The Red Sox suffered a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh, while the Blue Jays fell 7-2 to Milwaukee.

Rodón (15-7), facing his former team for the first time since leaving the White Sox after the 2021 season, allowed one run and seven hits during his six innings on the mound. He struck out six batters without giving up a walk, continuing his streak of strong performances.

Despite outhitting the Yankees 12-7, the White Sox left 11 runners on base amid their fourth straight loss. Chase Meidroth managed to deliver one run for Chicago with a single.

Grisham’s grand slam came in the fourth inning on a 387-foot drive to right-center off pitcher Yoendrys Gómez (3-2). This marked his fourth career grand slam and seventh home run of the season, continuing a hot streak of seven homers in his last ten games.

Volpe later added his 19th home run in the seventh inning, helping to seal the comfortable victory for New York. The Yankees’ pitching staff benefited significantly from Chicago’s struggles, including Gómez, who issued six walks throughout the game.

Looking ahead, the two teams will continue their series on Saturday, featuring rookie right-handers Cam Schlittler (2-2, 2.76 ERA) for New York and Shane Smith (4-7, 3.87 ERA) for Chicago.