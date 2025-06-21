Sports
Yankees’ Trent Grisham Discusses Pressure and Passion of Baseball
BRONX, New York — Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham opened up about his experiences playing for one of the most famous franchises in sports during a recent interview with New York Post sports columnist Steve Serby.
In this breakout season with the Yankees, Grisham shared his feelings about the prestigious position he holds at Yankee Stadium. “I don’t think there’s really any position that’s not prestigious for the Yankees, but yes, it is,” he said.
Grisham expressed his passion for being a Yankee. “It simplifies everything. Here it’s very simple — we’re here to win. It’s a business mentality,” he explained. With a sense of pressure comes the excitement of playing in New York, which he feels is the pinnacle of sports.
Reflecting on his baseball journey, Grisham recalled his early days when he became enamored with the game at just three years old. “My first word was ‘ball,’ and I wanted to play T-Ball starting at that age,” he noted.
However, he recently faced challenges in his career, admitting that he had a tough time in the middle of the 2023 season. “I just got into a bad place where I was thinking negatively more often,” he revealed. He emphasized the importance of mental health in sports, mentioning that sports psychologists have helped him stand out in the competitive league.
Grisham’s positive experiences have included memorable moments such as a standout performance in the 2022 National League Wild Card Series, where he went 4-for-8 with two homers. He credited his success to freeing himself mentally before that postseason.
In addition to discussing his career, Grisham looked ahead, believing the current Yankees roster has what it takes to compete for a World Series title. “Yes, we’re really good,” he stated, expressing confidence in his team’s abilities.
As he balances his professional life with fatherhood, Grisham mentioned how much he enjoys spending time with his newborn son, Ezekiel, who was born on April 21. “It’s a lot of fun. I’ve always wanted to be a dad,” he shared.
