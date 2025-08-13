Yankees vs. Twins Series Finale Delayed by Rain

NEW YORK — A rain delay has pushed back the start of Wednesday’s series finale between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, but inclement weather has left fans uncertain about when it will begin.

The rain began early in the evening, disrupting pregame batting practice and forcing the tarp onto the field. Although the weather radar shows that the rain may clear soon, officials have not yet confirmed a new start time for the game.

The Twins are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Yankees, who have dominated the series since 2002. Across regular season and playoffs, the Yankees hold a 125-44 record against Minnesota, including a strong 68-18 mark at home.

In this matchup, the Twins will send ace Joe Ryan to the mound, while the Yankees will start young right-hander Cam Schlitter. The Yankees have outscored Minnesota 15-3 in the first two games of this series, hitting seven home runs along the way.

Both teams are eager to play, with the Twins set to host a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers starting Thursday. The Yankees must also consider their travel plans, as they are scheduled to head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals afterward.

This story will be updated once a new start time is announced.