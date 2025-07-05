Yankees’ Volpe Goes Hitless, Benched in Ninth Inning Loss

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Anthony Volpe, Yankees shortstop, found himself on the bench Saturday as the team faced off against the Los Angeles Angels. In a crucial moment in the top of the ninth inning of a one-run game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone replaced Volpe with pinch-hitter Trent Grisham after Volpe went hitless in three at-bats.

The replacement was a demonstration of Volpe’s recent struggles, with his OPS dropping to .695, the lowest since April. Boone preferred the lefty-swinging Grisham against right-hander Reed Garrett, emphasizing that Volpe’s recent performance influenced his decision. “Knowing Garrett was going back out [for a second inning], I’d rather have a lefty facing him,” Boone said.

Volpe acknowledged the challenges he’s faced at the plate. “The competitor in you wants to be out there and help the team,” he said. “What is [in my control] is just putting in the work and earning those at-bats.” Despite his benching, Volpe’s dedication remains evident as he continues to strive for improvement.

Over the past three weeks, Volpe’s performance has been inconsistent, culminating in a disappointing 11-for-77 with three extra-base hits in his last 22 games. Boone referred to Volpe’s performance as “a mixed bag,” recognizing his potential while also noting the need for consistency.

Despite the setbacks, Volpe remains determined to work through this phase. “I’ve been grinding, for sure,” Volpe said. The Yankees have lost five consecutive games, adding pressure on the young player and the team as a whole. Boone reiterated the importance of Volpe’s continued effort, stating “He’s going through it a little bit right now. He’s got to keep working on it.”