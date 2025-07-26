Yankees Weigh Trade Options for Ben Rice Ahead of Deadline

(New York, NY) – With Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approaching on July 31, speculation is intensifying around the New York Yankees and the possibility of trading emerging star Ben Rice. Multiple teams have inquired about Rice’s potential as a catcher, suggesting he may be pivotal in a larger trade before the deadline.

Rice, 26, has excelled this season with a batting average of .232, 15 home runs, and a 121 wRC+ across 84 games. His impressive performance has elevated his value, making the Yankees hesitant to let him go unless a compelling offer comes in.

Current Yankees management sees Rice as a potential long-term solution for first base as veteran Paul Goldschmidt nears free agency. However, to address various gaps in their roster, the Yankees may opt to leverage Rice as a trade asset rather than rely solely on minor league prospects.

The interest in Rice also reflects a broader shortage of quality catchers throughout MLB. His ability to contribute as a catcher could increase his trade value significantly.

In addition to Rice, potential trade discussions have included outfielder Jasson Dominguez and third baseman Eugenio Suárez, suggesting a busy week ahead for the Yankees’ front office. The Yankees currently sit 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot, increasing the urgency to make impactful roster changes.

As the deadline nears, the Yankees must weigh the future of their roster and decide whether to capitalize on Rice’s rising stock, even if it means parting with a homegrown talent.