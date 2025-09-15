Yankees Welcome Aaron Judge Back as Playoff Push Continues

New York, NY — The New York Yankees are gearing up for a crucial series against the Minnesota Twins, as they welcome back their captain Aaron Judge to right field on Monday. The Yankees trail the Toronto Blue Jays by four games in the AL East, but their recent performance has reignited hope for a playoff run.

After a challenging two-week stretch against formidable opponents, including the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, the Yankees emerged with seven wins in twelve games. This success has energized the team and fostered a belief that a playoff berth is still within reach.

Judge returns to the lineup after managing a flexor strain that placed him on the injured list in late July. His presence reflects a turning point for the Yankees, who are cautiously optimistic as they navigate the delicate balance of pushing their star player too hard and ensuring he is ready for the postseason.

Since his return, Judge has shown remarkable performance, boasting an impressive 232 wRC+ over his last twelve games and earning the American League Player of the Week title. Yankees fans are eager to see him back on the field, where his leadership and skill can inspire the team.

The lineup features other standout players, with Cody Bellinger in left field and slugger Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter. Jazz Chisholm, known for his agility, offers a dynamic presence at second base, while veteran Paul Goldschmidt holds the sixth spot at first base.

Jose Caballero will play shortstop, filling in for Anthony Volpe, who is recovering from a shoulder issue. Austin Wells will round out the lineup as the catcher, with Carlos Rodón taking the mound for Monday’s opener against the Twins.

The Yankees understand that their margin for error is slim, but with Judge back and a favorable schedule ahead, the team feels a surge of momentum. As they embark on this three-game series, the hopes of reaching the playoffs are reignited, fueled by the players’ determination and resilience.