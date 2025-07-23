Sports
Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
LOS ANGELES, CA – Kirby Yates recorded the final two outs for the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure a save in their 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Yates stepped in during the ninth inning after closer Tanner Scott exited the game due to a forearm injury.
Yates faced two batters and successfully retired both, allowing an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly. This marked his third save of the season. Despite a rough July where he has allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings, Yates holds a 3.86 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 37 appearances this year.
If Scott is placed on the injured list, Yates is expected to share closing duties with Alex Vesia. Blake Treinen, also dealing with a forearm issue, may return to the mix later in the season. The Dodgers might also look to trade for a high-end reliever ahead of the deadline to bolster their bullpen.
In addition to Yates’s performance, Andy Pages contributed by hitting his 18th home run of the season, extending the Dodgers’ lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning. The Dodgers’ pitching efforts, combined with offensive key plays, helped secure their win over the Twins.
Scott’s injury may impact the Dodgers’ bullpen strategy moving forward as they enter a crucial stretch in the season.
