News
4-Year-Old Airlifted After Cougar Attack at Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A 4-year-old child was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after being bitten by a cougar in Olympic National Park on July 20.
The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the Victoria Overlook as the child was walking with family on a popular trail. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the child was attacked by a radio-collared cougar.
Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue paramedics and park staff responded quickly and transported the child via LifeFlight to the hospital, where the child is reportedly in satisfactory condition.
Rangers began searching for the cougar immediately, and a canine team joined the effort around 5 p.m. They located the animal shortly after, but the cougar was not dispatched until the following morning.
As a precaution, Hurricane Ridge Road and the surrounding area were temporarily closed after the attack. NPS officials stated that there are no current threats to the public.
Witnesses to the event are encouraged to contact rangers at 888-653-0009 or via email. The incident is under investigation. NPS emphasizes that visitors should stay vigilant in cougar territory, advising against hiking alone and keeping children within sight.
Cougar attacks on humans remain rare in the Pacific Northwest, but park officials warn that the animals, which can weigh between 75 to 150 pounds, are dangerous. They recommend following safety guidelines, such as hiking in groups and being aware of surroundings.
Recent Posts
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins