4-Year-Old Airlifted After Cougar Attack at Olympic National Park

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A 4-year-old child was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after being bitten by a cougar in Olympic National Park on July 20.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the Victoria Overlook as the child was walking with family on a popular trail. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the child was attacked by a radio-collared cougar.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue paramedics and park staff responded quickly and transported the child via LifeFlight to the hospital, where the child is reportedly in satisfactory condition.

Rangers began searching for the cougar immediately, and a canine team joined the effort around 5 p.m. They located the animal shortly after, but the cougar was not dispatched until the following morning.

As a precaution, Hurricane Ridge Road and the surrounding area were temporarily closed after the attack. NPS officials stated that there are no current threats to the public.

Witnesses to the event are encouraged to contact rangers at 888-653-0009 or via email. The incident is under investigation. NPS emphasizes that visitors should stay vigilant in cougar territory, advising against hiking alone and keeping children within sight.

Cougar attacks on humans remain rare in the Pacific Northwest, but park officials warn that the animals, which can weigh between 75 to 150 pounds, are dangerous. They recommend following safety guidelines, such as hiking in groups and being aware of surroundings.