13-Year-Old Arrested for Brush Fire in Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a brush fire that burned approximately five acres in Laguna Beach and prompted evacuations, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The vegetation fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday near Morningside Drive and Rancho Laguna Road. Preliminary reports indicate that illegal fireworks may have started the blaze, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Firefighters and police quickly responded to the scene, where witnesses reported seeing a juvenile possibly involved in setting off fireworks. Initially, two other juveniles were detained but later determined to be witnesses rather than suspects.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fireworks are being heavily considered as the likely cause. Investigators obtained video evidence that allegedly shows a juvenile suspect lighting a firework and fleeing the area shortly after.

Detectives from the Laguna Beach Fire Department, along with the Orange County Fire Authority, identified the boy responsible and secured search warrants for his arrest and the confiscation of electronic devices.

The suspect was taken into custody on charges of felony reckless burning of forest land. However, since there were no injuries or immediate danger to structures, Orange County Juvenile Hall reportedly did not accept the suspect for booking.

Instead, he was processed at the Police Department and released to his parents. The case will now be submitted to the Orange County district attorney’s office for further review and potential charges.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information or video footage related to the fire to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department’s detective bureau at (949) 715-0984.