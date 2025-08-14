10-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan Makes History

Liverpool, England — Bodhana Sivanandan, a 10-year-old chess prodigy from Harrow, made history by becoming the youngest female player to defeat a chess grandmaster. She achieved this milestone on August 10, 2025, at the British Chess Championships.

In the last round of the tournament, Sivanandan triumphed over 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells. Her victory secured her the title of Woman International Master (WIM), making her the youngest ever to receive this honor at just 10 years, five months, and three days.

The International Chess Federation announced her historic win, emphasizing that Sivanandan broke the previous record held by American Carissa Yip, who was nearly seven months older when she achieved a similar feat in 2019. In 2024, Sivanandan had already made headlines by becoming the youngest player ever to represent England internationally in any sport at the Chess Olympiad held in Hungary.

Bodhana’s father, Siva Sivanandan, expressed both surprise and pride at her achievements. “Neither my wife nor I are skilled at chess. It’s amazing to see her talent blossom,” he told the BBC.

Her new title, Woman International Master, is the second-highest title awarded to female chess players after Woman Grandmaster. Bodhana discovered chess during the COVID-19 lockdown when she was just five years old. Her passion for the game grew after finding a chessboard among some toys given to her family.

Since then, Bodhana has continued to excel in the sport. She credits chess with enhancing her mathematics skills and problem-solving abilities. “Chess makes me feel good and helps with many other things like maths,” she noted in an interview.

International Chess Master Malcolm Pein commended Bodhana, stating she is paving the way for girls in a male-dominated field. “She’s so composed and modest, yet absolutely brilliant at chess,” Pein said. “She could become the women’s world champion and is well on her way to becoming a grandmaster.”

Bodhana’s journey in chess has not only been record-breaking but also inspirational. At a young age, she is already recognized as one of the brightest talents in the chess community, poised to achieve even greater milestones in her career. Her father hopes she continues to enjoy the game and excel in future competitions.

With her remarkable accomplishments, Bodhana Sivanandan is a rising star in chess, exemplifying the incredible potential of young athletes.