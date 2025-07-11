11-Year-Old’s Dance on Boat Sparks Global Cultural Phenomenon

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An 11-year-old boy has ignited a cultural phenomenon with his spontaneous dance on a racing boat, captivating millions on social media and elite athletes worldwide.

Rayyan Arkan Dikha, a fifth-grader from Kuantan Singingi Regency, Indonesia, performed his now-famous dance during the national Pacu Jalur boat race. Known as the Togak Luan, he stands at the front of the canoe-like boat, energizing the crew, while balancing on the edge.

His dance, full of grace and charisma, quickly went viral after a clip was shared online. “I came up with the dance myself,” Dikha told BBC Indonesia. “It was just spontaneous.” Videos of his performance have racked up millions of views on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube under hashtags like “aura farming kid on boat.”

Top athletes, including NFL star Travis Kelce and the Paris Saint-Germain football team, have joined in on the trend. Kelce’s rendition received over 14 million views, showcasing the dance’s widespread appeal.

“His aura made it all the way to Paris,” proclaimed Paris Saint-Germain in a post, highlighting the dance’s global reach. Culture Minister Fadli Zon praised Dikha’s balance and skill during a celebration of his newfound fame.

Dikha’s mother, Rani Ridawati, expressed concern over his safety while performing, noting, “The main concern is that he might fall.” However, she reassured that a rescue team is always ready during the races.

As his dance garners international recognition, Dikha was named a cultural ambassador by Riau’s governor. He also met with the Indonesian ministers of culture and tourism, further cementing his status as a rising star.

“I’m happy my dance is being noticed around the world,” he said, beaming. With aspirations to become a police officer, Dikha encourages others to stay healthy, “so you can become like me.”