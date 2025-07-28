News
8-Year-Old Drowns During School Field Trip at Maple Plain Beach
MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the drowning of an 8-year-old boy during a supervised field trip at Baker Park South Beach on Thursday afternoon. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teacher discovered the child in approximately three feet of water and immediately called 911.
First responders, including deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, arrived quickly. They administered CPR at the scene and transported the boy to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Despite their efforts, he died on Friday night.
The child has been identified as Karmon Conneh from Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death as complications from freshwater drowning.
In a statement, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said, “This is a parent’s nightmare, and our hearts are breaking for the family, as well as the teachers and students who were on the field trip. This hits close to home for many of us, and we are keeping the child, their loved ones, and everyone impacted in our thoughts.”
The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office has not released additional details at this time.
