News
20-Year-Old Found Dead on Superyacht in Bahamas; Crewmember Charged
Nassau, Bahamas – A 20-year-old South African woman was found dead aboard a luxury superyacht, and a fellow crew member has been charged in connection with her murder.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) reported that Paige Bell was discovered with visible injuries in the engine room of the vessel on July 3, while it was docked near Harbour Island. Her family identified her through social media, expressing their grief over her tragic fate.
Authorities stated that Bell was reported missing shortly before 1:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found her unresponsive and a 39-year-old man, Brigido Muñoz, suffering from severe injuries to his arms, believed to be self-inflicted. A local doctor pronounced Bell dead at the scene, according to a statement from the RBPF.
Muñoz, a Mexican national and engineer on the yacht, was taken into custody and treated for his injuries. He was charged with murder on July 9 in a magistrate court in Nassau and was denied bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 20.
“This evening, Mom and Dad are flying to the Bahamas to begin the painful process of not only bringing their baby girl home but also seeking justice for the monster that took her life,” Bell’s sister Chelsey wrote on Facebook.
Bell, who was affectionately known as “Paigey,” was set to celebrate her 21st birthday just days after her death. Her family issued a statement describing her loss as “brutal” and vowed to pursue justice.
Despite the ongoing investigation, police have not released a motive for the crime. Harbour Island, where the yacht was docked, is a renowned destination for celebrities and luxury vessels, located about 60 miles east of Nassau.
A GoFundMe page established by Bell’s colleagues and friends aims to assist her family with travel and legal costs, as well as the process of retrieving her body. In a touching tribute, her mother has encouraged supporters to eat red velvet cake, Bell’s favorite dessert, in her memory.
The RBPF confirmed that the murder investigation remains active.
Recent Posts
- María Jesús Montero to Announce New Affordable Housing in Sevilla
- Thunder Outlast Nets in Summer League Opener
- 20-Year-Old Found Dead on Superyacht in Bahamas; Crewmember Charged
- Aces and Mystics Prepare for Key WNBA Matchup
- Paramount+ Offers First Two Months for Just 99 Cents
- Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale to Simulcast Blues Games Starting Next Season
- Major Twist Shakes Up ‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Finale
- Red Sox Trade Talks Heat Up as Deadline Approaches
- Herb Jones Signs $68 Million Extension with Pelicans
- Season 19 of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Premieres Tonight
- Tracy Ifeachor Exits ‘The Pitt’ Ahead of Season 2
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing Child Amid Double Homicide Investigation
- Ateez Renews Contracts for Seven More Years with KQ Entertainment
- Princess Anne Unveils Major Hairstyle Change at French State Banquet
- Tom Llamas Faces Viewer Challenges in NBC News Debut
- Severe Weather Threats Loom as Tropical Depression Chantal Unleashes Floods
- Mariners, Yankees Face Weather Challenge in Bronx Series
- Shedeur Sanders Faces Tough Competition for QB Role in Cleveland
- A’ja Wilson’s Injury Overshadows Aces’ Loss to Liberty
- Reality Show ‘Back to the Frontier’ Premieres July 10 on Magnolia Network