20-Year-Old Found Dead on Superyacht in Bahamas; Crewmember Charged

Nassau, Bahamas – A 20-year-old South African woman was found dead aboard a luxury superyacht, and a fellow crew member has been charged in connection with her murder.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) reported that Paige Bell was discovered with visible injuries in the engine room of the vessel on July 3, while it was docked near Harbour Island. Her family identified her through social media, expressing their grief over her tragic fate.

Authorities stated that Bell was reported missing shortly before 1:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found her unresponsive and a 39-year-old man, Brigido Muñoz, suffering from severe injuries to his arms, believed to be self-inflicted. A local doctor pronounced Bell dead at the scene, according to a statement from the RBPF.

Muñoz, a Mexican national and engineer on the yacht, was taken into custody and treated for his injuries. He was charged with murder on July 9 in a magistrate court in Nassau and was denied bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 20.

“This evening, Mom and Dad are flying to the Bahamas to begin the painful process of not only bringing their baby girl home but also seeking justice for the monster that took her life,” Bell’s sister Chelsey wrote on Facebook.

Bell, who was affectionately known as “Paigey,” was set to celebrate her 21st birthday just days after her death. Her family issued a statement describing her loss as “brutal” and vowed to pursue justice.

Despite the ongoing investigation, police have not released a motive for the crime. Harbour Island, where the yacht was docked, is a renowned destination for celebrities and luxury vessels, located about 60 miles east of Nassau.

A GoFundMe page established by Bell’s colleagues and friends aims to assist her family with travel and legal costs, as well as the process of retrieving her body. In a touching tribute, her mother has encouraged supporters to eat red velvet cake, Bell’s favorite dessert, in her memory.

The RBPF confirmed that the murder investigation remains active.