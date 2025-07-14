7-Year-Old Found Safe After Alleged Abduction in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI — A 7-year-old boy named Jamal White was found safe on July 12 after he was allegedly taken at gunpoint near his home. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) reported that the incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on July 11.

Following the abduction, an Amber Alert was issued for White. Just over 24 hours later, at 6:36 p.m., the MPD announced that he had been located. “Jamal has been located and is safe,” the MPD said in a statement, thanking the community for their assistance in the search.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case. The MPD stated that criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect allegedly forced White into a white Jeep Renegade SUV and drove away, wearing a black face mask and hooded sweatshirt.

Cherica Morrise, who identified herself as White’s grandmother, expressed relief in a social media post, saying, “Baby J has been found and he’s okay! One person has been arrested. Thank you all so much for your prayers and support!”

White was reportedly taken to a hospital for evaluation, but details about his condition have not been disclosed. His cousin, Nikki Harrington, shared that the family is still gathering information about the events surrounding his disappearance.

Raven Jackson, another cousin, praised White’s spirit, describing him as a sweet and playful child who loves cartoons and music. The community joined forces to help find him, showing immense support with volunteers searching neighborhoods and passing out flyers.

The ordeal has deeply affected the community, as many parents relate to the fear of having a child go missing. “When I heard that boy calling for his daddy, as a father, I just came right away,” said Craig Larson, a community volunteer. “This was a win. Reunited a family,” he added with emotion.

As the investigation continues, police remain on alert for any further developments in this troubling case.