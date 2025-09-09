News
5-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run by Suspected Drunk Driver
San Diego, California — A 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being struck by a suspected drunk driver Saturday around 4:30 p.m. near 2500 Laning Road, authorities reported.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Savannah Monique Taylor, allegedly crashed her 2018 BMW 335i through a park courtyard, leading to the incident. She was arrested at the scene, with police stating that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Adrian Aguilar, who witnessed the event, described the girl as she rode her scooter moments before the collision. “I just saw that little girl, smiling and laughing,” Aguilar said. “Then they carried her away in a stretcher.”
Jeff Baratta, another witness, was sitting nearby when he heard the car revving. He recalled, “All of a sudden, the car went over the curb and through the courtyard.” Marks on the ground showed where the car veered off course before hitting a steel bench.
<p“After hitting the first bench, she paused for a second like she was stuck, then just hit the gas,” Baratta described. The car continued onto another sidewalk and struck the little girl, before crashing into a tree.
<p“It was just unbelievable,” Baratta said. After the collision, he saw the girl's father running to her. “Everybody was just distraught.”
The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Baratta expressed his disbelief at the situation. “Man, my heart just fell to the floor,” he said. “It was unbelievable to see something like that happen to a young girl.”
Baratta checked on Taylor after the accident. Once he determined she was okay, he called 911 and stayed on the phone while waiting for paramedics. “My heart goes out to the family,” he said. “I hope that she recovers fully.”
Taylor is being held on a $5 million bond, with an arraignment scheduled for September 10. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
