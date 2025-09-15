News
17-Year-Old Girl Missing in Los Feliz: Community Seeks Help
Los Feliz, CA – A 17-year-old girl remains missing as of Tuesday, four days after she was last seen in the area. Jesuandyuli Alejandra Gonzalez Vargas was spotted at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Friday in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, close to John Marshall High School.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Vargas may have been heading toward the 200 block of North Vermont Avenue at the time of her disappearance. Community members are concerned for her safety and are mobilizing efforts to locate her.
Vargas is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 95 pounds, with brown eyes and long, straight auburn hair. When she was last seen, she was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Authorities are urging anyone with information on Vargas’s whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s South Los Angeles station at 323-820-6700 or the missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. The community remains hopeful for her safe return.
