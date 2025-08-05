22-Year-Old Killed in I-40 Crash in Catawba County

CLAREMONT, N.C. – A two-vehicle crash on I-40 in Catawba County resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the rest stop between the Oxford Street and Oxford School Road exits.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported that the crash involved a Subaru Ascent and a Honda HR-V. Troopers indicated that the Subaru collided with the Honda while traveling west in heavy rain.

The driver of the Honda, Gabriella Elise Cruz, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old driver of the Subaru, Tracie Arnold, suffered minor injuries. Three passengers in the Subaru were also treated for minor injuries on site.

Troopers do not believe that impairment contributed to the cause of the crash. Authorities stated that charges may be possible, depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.