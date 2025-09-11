News
17-Year-Old Killed in Tampa Apartment Complex Shooting
TAMPA, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was killed and five men were injured in a shooting at the Crown Pointe Apartments early Thursday morning. The Tampa Police Department (TPD) reported the incident occurred just before 1 a.m., prompting a swift response from officers to the scene on Woodville Street near 43rd Street and Sligh Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found three victims: a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, and the critically injured 17-year-old boy. Paramedics transported the victims to a local hospital, where the teenager later died.
About 30 minutes after the first response, officers received another report of two more victims who had arrived at the intersection of W. Platt Street and S. Willow Avenue, claiming they were shot at the same apartment complex. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to TPD.
A sixth victim showed up at the hospital shortly after, also with non-life-threatening injuries. The survivors range in age from 19 to 22, and investigators confirmed that all six individuals were outside at the time the shots were fired.
Police have not yet identified a suspect in this case, nor have they disclosed the motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation. TPD Chief Lee Bercaw expressed condolences for the families affected, stating, ‘No family should have to endure this kind of pain. Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this senseless gun violence.’
The police urge anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
