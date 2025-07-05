News
70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham
WAREHAM, Massachusetts — A 70-year-old man died in a fireworks incident during an Independence Day celebration on Friday evening. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Robert Spagnuolo.
Police received a 911 call around 9:19 p.m. about a person injured by fireworks at 34 Beach Street. When they arrived, they found Spagnuolo suffering from a facial injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, Spagnuolo was setting off fireworks on the beach when one of them exploded in his face, causing fatal injuries. Several witnesses were interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.
The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and the State Fire Marshal‘s Office are assisting with the case. The chief medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of Spagnuolo’s death.
Personal fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, and many residents are urged to attend licensed shows instead. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services reported that illegal fireworks have caused over 550 fires and explosions in the last five years. Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers associated with using personal fireworks.
“Here in Massachusetts, fireworks have caused over 500 fires and explosions, more than 200 emergency department visits, and nearly $1 million in damages over the past five years,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said. He also urged residents to leave fireworks to the professionals to avoid injuries and legal trouble.
