11-Year-Old Shot During Doorbell Ditch Prank in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night while playing a prank known as “ding dong ditch” in an east Houston neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, the boy was ringing doorbells and fleeing from homes with friends just before 11 p.m. when he was shot in the back by an unidentified person chasing him on Racine Street.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead the following day.

One individual was detained at the scene for questioning but has since been released, pending further investigation, police reported.

Investigators are examining surveillance footage and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office regarding potential murder charges, as police believe the shooting was not an act of self-defense.

“It’ll more than likely be a murder charge,” Homicide Sgt. Michael Cass stated, explaining that the circumstances did not support a defense claim since the shooting occurred away from the residence.

“Ding dong ditching” has gained popularity in recent years, especially as a social media challenge. It typically involves individuals ringing doorbells and running away before being seen.

In a related incident from late July, a man in a Dallas suburb fired gunshots into a car as its occupants fled after knocking on his door. He was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Sadly, this is not the first time such pranks have resulted in tragedy. In Virginia, an 18-year-old was shot while filming a TikTok version of the prank earlier in the year, leading to second-degree murder charges against the shooter.

Authorities warn that pranks akin to “ding dong ditch” can have dangerous consequences. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana cautioned pranksters, emphasizing that what seems like a joke can lead to serious legal troubles or even injury.

“Think it’s funny to bang on doors and run? Think again,” the Sheriff’s Office advised, highlighting the risks of potential gunfire or aggressive responses from homeowners.