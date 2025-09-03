11-Year-Old Shot While Playing Ding-Dong Ditch in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot while playing a doorbell prank with friends on Saturday night in east Houston, police reported. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near the 9700 block of Mimbrough Street.

The Houston Police Department stated that the boy, identified as Julián Guzman, and his friends were engaged in the age-old prank known as ‘ding-dong ditch’ when they arrived at a home. A resident reportedly exited the house with a firearm and opened fire, hitting Julián in the back.

Emergency responders rushed the boy to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. His tragic death has touched the community, as he is among the youngest victims of gun violence related to this prank.

District Attorney Sean Teare described the incident, emphasizing that the boys were simply playing a game. “Tragically, it cost him his life,” he said. Witnesses indicated that Julián had no weapon and did not steal anything when he was shot.

After the shooting, police used a bullhorn to demand that the person inside the home come out. A man, later identified as Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, was detained at the scene but initially released without charges.

On Sunday morning, Leon was re-arrested, and police are building a case against him. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, and prosecutors are expected to request a $1 million bond at a hearing.

Authorities are investigating whether the state’s Castle Doctrine law, which allows homeowners to use deadly force, applies in this case. Teare stated, “The castle doctrine does not apply in any way, shape or form to an 11-year-old boy running down the street.”

The incident has caused alarm as similar pranks across the country have resulted in violence and fatalities. Law enforcement agencies are warning about the dangers of such activities, emphasizing the serious consequences they may engender.