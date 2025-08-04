20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York — Yeonsoo Go, a 20-year-old student from South Korea, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after a routine visa hearing at Federal Plaza Immigration Court on Thursday. The incident drew protests from community members and advocacy groups over what they describe as unjust treatment.

Go is the daughter of Rev. Kyrie Kim, an Episcopal priest and the first woman ordained in the Seoul Diocese of the Anglican Church of Korea. Go moved to the United States in 2021 on an R-2 visa, which allows dependents of R-1 visa holders to stay in the country. Advocates say her visa status was legally extended in 2023 and remains valid until 2025.

According to Go’s lawyer, she was ordered to return for a procedural hearing regarding her visa renewal. However, shortly after she left the courthouse, ICE agents detained her, claiming she had overstayed her visa.

“She was with her mother. She was heartbroken,” said Leo Chu, Go’s boyfriend. “When she called later that night, she was breaking down.” Another friend, Gabriella Lopez, added, “Given the climate, she has been nervous… now her fears have come true.”

Rev. Matthew Heyd, a representative of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, criticized the detention conditions. “She’s being held at 26 Federal Plaza, which does not have showers, beds, or hot food. These detentions are not only illegal but immoral,” he stated.

ICE’s detention of Go coincided with the arrest of another individual, Ketty, a 59-year-old asylum seeker from Peru. Both women are currently held at a facility lacking basic amenities. Protests at the site included approximately 75 faith leaders and advocates calling for their release.

“This raises pressing concerns about the treatment of immigrants. We are calling for support and fairness in the process,” said Murad Awawdeh, President of the New York Immigration Coalition.

Community members are rallying for Go’s release, while immigration authorities maintain they are following legal protocols. The situation continues to evolve as Go’s case proceeds through the immigration system.