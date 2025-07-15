News
12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
COLORADO — Tatiana Fuentes, 12, has been located and is safe, according to a release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. The two suspects in her case are now in police custody.
The Amber Alert for Tatiana was issued after she was believed to have left home in the middle of the night with two adult men. Idaho Falls Police said she may have been in imminent danger.
Tatiana was last seen at her home on East 16th Street in Idaho Falls on the night of Saturday, July 12, around 11 p.m. Family members reported her missing shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday when they could not find her.
Police identified the two suspects as 18-year-old Marvin Juan Godoy Castillo, possibly from Texas, and a second man whose identity is still unknown. The situation escalated when a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at around 9 a.m. on Sunday in the Swan Valley area. The deputy, who had stopped a 2012 dark blue Ford Focus for speeding, later recognized Tatiana in the back seat.
The police were able to provide photos of both suspects, along with a detailed description of the vehicle. Tatiana, a Hispanic female, is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5’2” tall and weighing approximately 75 pounds. Notably, she has pierced ears and might have a temporary butterfly tattoo on her left forearm. She may have been wearing pink Air Jordans at the time of her disappearance.
Godoy Castillo has dark brown or black hair and dark eyes. The second male suspect is described as around 20 years old, also Hispanic, with dark hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat.
The vehicle involved is described as a 2012 dark blue Ford Focus with a silver front bumper and an aftermarket spoiler, bearing a Texas license plate number WBP6759. Authorities believed the group might be traveling toward Colorado.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about these individuals or their vehicle to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.
Recent Posts
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected
- Costco Shares Rally After Early Dip, Investors Remain Optimistic
- High Dividend Stocks Show Mixed Performance Amid Economic Shifts
- BlackRock Achieves Milestone As World’s First $12 Trillion Money Manager
- Wells Fargo Reports Strong Earnings Ahead of Upcoming Bank Results
- MP Materials Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Deal with U.S. Government
- Emmy Nominations Announcement Set for July 15, 2025