12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado

COLORADO — Tatiana Fuentes, 12, has been located and is safe, according to a release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. The two suspects in her case are now in police custody.

The Amber Alert for Tatiana was issued after she was believed to have left home in the middle of the night with two adult men. Idaho Falls Police said she may have been in imminent danger.

Tatiana was last seen at her home on East 16th Street in Idaho Falls on the night of Saturday, July 12, around 11 p.m. Family members reported her missing shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday when they could not find her.

Police identified the two suspects as 18-year-old Marvin Juan Godoy Castillo, possibly from Texas, and a second man whose identity is still unknown. The situation escalated when a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at around 9 a.m. on Sunday in the Swan Valley area. The deputy, who had stopped a 2012 dark blue Ford Focus for speeding, later recognized Tatiana in the back seat.

The police were able to provide photos of both suspects, along with a detailed description of the vehicle. Tatiana, a Hispanic female, is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5’2” tall and weighing approximately 75 pounds. Notably, she has pierced ears and might have a temporary butterfly tattoo on her left forearm. She may have been wearing pink Air Jordans at the time of her disappearance.

Godoy Castillo has dark brown or black hair and dark eyes. The second male suspect is described as around 20 years old, also Hispanic, with dark hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat.

The vehicle involved is described as a 2012 dark blue Ford Focus with a silver front bumper and an aftermarket spoiler, bearing a Texas license plate number WBP6759. Authorities believed the group might be traveling toward Colorado.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about these individuals or their vehicle to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.