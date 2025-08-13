63-Year-Old Woman and Two Dogs Found Dead After Deerfield Fire

DEERFIELD, N.H. — A 63-year-old woman and two dogs were found dead following a house fire in Deerfield on Monday night, officials reported.

The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victim as Barbara E. Sears. An autopsy is scheduled to establish the cause and manner of her death.

The flames erupted at around 9 p.m. at a residence on Nottingham Road. A neighbor alerted firefighters after hearing explosions and seeing intense flames billowing from the home.

Firefighters from approximately a dozen departments responded to the fire. Upon arrival, they observed heavy fire coming from the left and rear corners of the home. Crews attempted to enter the building but were forced back due to intense heat and partial attic collapse.

“We had heavy fire in one of the back corners of the residence that continued to spread,” said Deerfield Fire Chief Matthew Fisher. “We transitioned to defensive operations and sustained that for as long as we could.”

Mutual aid from nearby towns, including Nottingham and Candia, helped combat the flames. After battling the fire for hours, it was brought under control at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Following the extinguishing of the fire, firefighters conducted a search and discovered Sears’ body on the porch. Two dogs were also found deceased in the debris.

Despite the extensive damage to the century-old structure built in 1756, no additional injuries were reported among firefighters or other residents. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289.