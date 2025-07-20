27 Years Later, Family Still Searches for Amy Bradley

Chesterfield, Virginia – Nearly three decades have passed since Amy Bradley disappeared from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, but her family continues to believe she is alive. On March 24, 1998, Amy, then 23, vanished during a family vacation aboard the Rhapsody of the Seas, which was en route to Curaçao.

Her father, Ron Bradley, still maintains her car and belongings in their home, awaiting her return. “The bag that she took with her on that [fateful] cruise is still sitting in her room,” filmmaker Ari Mark, who produced a Netflix documentary about Amy, told Fox News Digital. The Bradleys believe Amy is a victim of international sex trafficking.

In the documentary, titled “Amy Bradley Is Missing,” Ron and Iva Bradley share their emotional journey and call for anyone with information to step forward. “It felt urgent. It felt like something needed to be done right now,” Mark explained, emphasizing that the Bradleys have endured numerous twists and turns over the years.

Amy was last seen dancing at the ship’s nightclub the night before her disappearance. Her brother Brad recalls seeing her on the balcony, but when their father checked again, she was gone. Despite extensive searches by law enforcement, there was no sign of her, and suspicion fell on crew members.

Speculation about Amy’s fate has ranged from accidental death to abduction. Some witnesses claim to have seen her after her disappearance, which fuels her family’s hope. Brad said, “We share this gut feeling that she is still alive. We’re never going to give up.” A Navy officer even reported encountering a woman who introduced herself as Amy Bradley, stating she needed help.

The family filed lawsuits against Royal Caribbean in 1999, claiming the cruise line mishandled the situation, but those claims were ultimately dismissed. Amy’s story garnered renewed attention with the release of the documentary on July 16, 2025, which aims to keep her case alive and encourage potential witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about Amy Bradley is urged to contact their local FBI office. “We need to have answers,” Iva stated, as they remain committed to finding their daughter.